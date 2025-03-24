Family thank those who stopped to help after man died on A14 near the Harborough district
Mark Bowerman, aged 65, of Leicestershire, died on Wednesday, March 5, after he was in collision with a lorry on the westbound carriageway, near the Catthorpe interchange, while on foot.
His family and partner said: “Mark was very much loved by his family, friends and partner Genny and will be greatly missed.
“We would also like to send our thoughts and gratitude to all who stopped to help Mark and the emergency services involved with responding to the accident.
“Our love and thoughts are also with the driver of the lorry and his family at this terrible time.
“We are all trying to process Mark's death and would like to thank Northamptonshire Police, especially Charlie, the family liaison officer, for his compassion and support during this sad time.”