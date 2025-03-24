Family thank those who stopped to help after man died on A14 near the Harborough district

Mark Bowerman

The family of a much-loved man who died following a collision on the A14 near the Harborough district have shared their thanks to those who stopped to help.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Bowerman, aged 65, of Leicestershire, died on Wednesday, March 5, after he was in collision with a lorry on the westbound carriageway, near the Catthorpe interchange, while on foot.

His family and partner said: “Mark was very much loved by his family, friends and partner Genny and will be greatly missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would also like to send our thoughts and gratitude to all who stopped to help Mark and the emergency services involved with responding to the accident.

“Our love and thoughts are also with the driver of the lorry and his family at this terrible time.

“We are all trying to process Mark's death and would like to thank Northamptonshire Police, especially Charlie, the family liaison officer, for his compassion and support during this sad time.”