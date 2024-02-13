Family pays tribute to ‘Forever-19’ Reece following fatal Desborough crash

Reece was described as a 'wonderful young man with a bright future ahead'.

The family of a young man who died in a traffic accident in Desborough have paid tribute to him.

Reece Armer died in the early hours of Sunday February 11, following a single-vehicle collision in Harborough Road.

The incident happened around 2am when Reece’s blue Suzuki Swift, which was travelling towards Desborough from the direction of the A6, left the road for reasons not yet known.

The 19-year-old was killed after a road accident in Desborough.

The vehicle came to a stop on the grassed area of the Travel Plaza Hotel.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute to Reece, his family described him as a wonderful young man with a bright future ahead.

It read: “A huge part of our lives has been shattered forever.

“You will be sorely missed Reece by all your family and friends.

“You were our blue-eyed boy. You had become a wonderful young man with a bright future ahead of you and your life has ended far too soon.

“Until we meet again. FOREVER 19.”