Families in Harborough urged to sign up for free holiday activity clubs across Leicestershire over the school summer holidays

Parents and families in Harborough are being urged to sign up for free holiday activity clubs running across Leicestershire over the school summer holidays.

Leicestershire Holidays Together is a Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme funded by the Department for Education.

The scheme is for children aged five to 16 who are receiving benefits-related free school meals.

Leicestershire County Council is working with Active Together to deliver the summer scheme.

The blueprint is being staged at venues across the county by schools, voluntary and community organisations, childcare providers and sports clubs.

Children and young people can access up to 16 holiday club sessions over the summer – totally free of charge.

The classes will offer a whole catalogue of fun activities, including sports, music, arts and other exciting opportunities to learn and develop new skills, alongside a nutritious meal each day.

Some holiday clubs will also offer fee-paying places for children and young people not eligible for free school meals.

And families eligible for Universal Credit may be able to claim back up to 85 per cent of their childcare costs.

Cllr Deborah Taylor, the county council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for children and families, said: “We’re looking forward to the launch of another enriching programme of holiday activity clubs, which will be accessible to families across each Leicestershire district this summer.

"By working in partnership to deliver the programme, we will be ensuring that physically and mentally beneficial activities are in place for those most in need.

“Applying is quick and easy – head to our website to get started.”

As well as the summer HAF programme, the council is continuing with measures to tackle the rising cost of living and help residents most in need of financial support over the summer months.

These are to include vouchers worth £15 per week to help the families of 14,000 children in Leicestershire eligible for free school meals to buy food over the six-week holiday period.

The vouchers are available through the council’s £3.2 million Household Support Fund, bankrolled by the Department for Work and Pensions.

Find out more about Leicestershire Holidays Together and the summer HAF offer at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/HAF