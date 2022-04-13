Families fleeing Ukraine families are starting to arrive in Harborough and throughout Leicestershire

Councils, the NHS, police, East Midlands Airport and other organisations are teaming up to provide vital support to traumatised refugees and offer them a safe place to live.

Based on data provided by the Government, Leicestershire is now planning to welcome around 500 refugees.

They are set to come here to live with people who have offered space in their homes through the Government’s Home for Ukraine scheme.

A new welcome point has this week opened at East Midlands Airport – one of over 30 nationwide.

Local authorities, including Harborough District Council, have started carrying out housing, welfare and safeguarding checks.

Around 20 partners are working together under the Local Resilience Forum (LRF) to make sure refugees have access to vital services and support including accommodation, safeguarding, healthcare, education, translation and employment.

Today Cllr Phil King, the leader of Harborough council and Chair of the District Leaders’ Group, said: “Leicestershire District Councils are absolutely committed to supporting the people of Ukraine who have had their lives turned upside down,” said Cllr King.

“We will be ensuring that the accommodation that sponsors provide is suitable for our Ukrainian guests and working with partners to ensure families and children receive the support they need and are welcomed into our communities.”

Cllr Deborah Taylor, deputy leader of Leicestershire County Council, said: “People leaving Ukraine have been uprooted from their home and experienced terrible trauma.

“Our commitment to supporting families and children is resolute and I’m pleased that partners have come together so quickly to offer the wealth of support the refugees arriving need.”

Bo Prychidnyj, of Leicester Ukrainian Community Centre, said: “The Leicester and Leicestershire Ukrainian Community welcomes our Ukrainian brothers and sisters arriving in Leicestershire.

“We offer our support and assistance to you all as you settle into a hopefully safe and secure environment,” said Bo.

“We wish to thank the various council bodies for your hard work and hope we can continue to work closely together in supporting both refugees and sponsors.”