Fairtrade Town campaigners in Harborough are pulling out all the stops to sell more rice – and fund youngsters’ vital education in Africa

Fairtrade Town campaigners in Market Harborough are pulling out all the stops to sell more rice – and fund youngsters’ vital education in Africa.

They sold so many bags last year that the Fairtrade Premium paid to farmers on top of the fair price meant three students could have a year’s secondary education in Malawi.

The rice is grown in the poverty-stricken landlocked country in South-East Africa.

Stalls selling the rice will be held at the Community Event on The Square on Saturday September 25 and at the Farmers Market on Thursday October 7.

Several churches, Welland Park Academy, Oxfam and Louisa’s Place are already involved in selling the rice.