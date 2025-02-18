Fairtrade Market Harborough invites residents for a 'Big Brew' next month

Coffee beans are among crops affected by worsening climate change. Image: Mark Daynes/ Unsplash

Market Harborough residents are invited to have a cuppa in support of trade and climate justice.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fairtrade Market Harborough is hosting its Big Brew on Saturday March 8 at St Dionysius Church.

The fundraising event – from 10am to12 noon – is a chance for friends and family to gather over a (fair trade) cuppa and homemade cakes to raise money to support fair pay for people across the world, and those whose operations are impacted by climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lin Ball, one of the event organisers, said: “Market Harborough is a caring town with a strong sense of community.

“The support we get for events like this is always amazing! Of course, there is no end of worthy causes. But having a great cup of coffee which

directly supports hardworking farmers overseas who are battling the extremes of climate change is a win-win! We hope St Di’s Church will be

packed with caring people on March 8th!”