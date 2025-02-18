Fairtrade Market Harborough invites residents for a 'Big Brew' next month
Fairtrade Market Harborough is hosting its Big Brew on Saturday March 8 at St Dionysius Church.
The fundraising event – from 10am to12 noon – is a chance for friends and family to gather over a (fair trade) cuppa and homemade cakes to raise money to support fair pay for people across the world, and those whose operations are impacted by climate change.
Lin Ball, one of the event organisers, said: “Market Harborough is a caring town with a strong sense of community.
“The support we get for events like this is always amazing! Of course, there is no end of worthy causes. But having a great cup of coffee which
directly supports hardworking farmers overseas who are battling the extremes of climate change is a win-win! We hope St Di’s Church will be
packed with caring people on March 8th!”