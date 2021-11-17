Eye-catching Christmas tree will be coming to Harborough's town centre

A tree in Trivento, Italy, made entirely of crocheted squares sewn together and draped over an enormous frame in the shape of a Christmas Tree. This was the inspiration for the tree in Harborough.

An extraordinary Christmas tree is to be put up outside a town centre church in Market Harborough to support a local family charity.

Fiona Thompson is working with her husband, her friends and over 100 people to create the eye-catching festive crochet tree.

They are going to erect the tree outside St Dionysius Church on Market Harborough’s High Street throughout December to get behind the Home Start South Leicestershire organisation.

“I was inspired last year when I saw a picture of a tree in Trivento, Italy, made entirely of crocheted squares sewn together and draped over an enormous frame in the shape of a Christmas Tree.

“I wanted to do the same here in Market Harborough and bring a little bit of joy to people’s lives,” said Fiona.

“I was also keen to raise some money for Home Start South Leicestershire.”

She said her husband James, who works in technical theatre, has made the 20ft (six metre) frame.

Working with her friends Clare and Carmen, Fiona’s set up a Facebook page and got over 100 people to crochet over 1,400 squares to cover the enchanting tree.

“Our mission is to bring a smile to people’s faces, alleviate loneliness during lockdown and beyond, raise money for charity (Home Start), and to recycle the squares into blankets for charity.

“We don’t want to create any more waste than we need to!

“We’ve had amazing support from various local organisations and in particular Chloe from Craft-I Trim and the Market Hall, where we were given the space to run drop-in crochet sessions,” added Fiona.

“It’s been a real joy to see how many people have learnt to crochet, teach others and generally have fun as part of the experience.

“We’d also like to say a special thanks to Home Start, Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity, Craft-I-Trim, everyone at the Market Hall, St Dionysius Church and Market Harborough WI.”