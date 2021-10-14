Extra funding for an Armed Forces project which is backed by Harborough District Council

Harborough District Council.

Extra funding to help launch a new project backed by Harborough council to support the Armed Forces community is being welcomed.

Harborough District Council, alongside Rutland County Council and South Kesteven District Council, has secured joint funding of £25,000 to continue work with the Armed Forces sector in all three local authority areas.

The cash has been handed over through the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust charity.

The organisation supports work getting behind Armed Forces communities across the UK.

The money will be used to fund a 12-month blueprint called ‘Making Our Covenant Count’ to reinforce backing for serving units and significant veteran populations.

It will also help develop partnerships and improve work in areas of need – as identified in the joint 2019 military survey.

Cllr Rani Mahal, Harborough council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “We are delighted to receive this funding.

“It will provide a positive boost to the work we’re already doing to support our Armed Forces community, led by our shared Armed Forces officer.

She added: “It will build on our recent success in achieving the Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award recognising our support towards the Armed Forces community.