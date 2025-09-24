CGI of Aerial view of proposed Prison (Ministry of Justice).

Extended construction hours on Harborough's new Gartree 2 prison have been refused amid a series of objections.

One councillor had feared the change would be like “rubbing salt into the wound” for nearby residents.

Work on the new Gartree super-prison, which is next to the existing Gartree prison, began last year, with construction taking place between 8am and 6pm Monday to Fridays. However, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) looked to extend those hours and include Saturdays too over a 10-week period from next month, but it proved controversial.

Lubenham ward councillor on Harborough District Council’s (HDC) Jo Asher said residents of Gartree had already faced much disruption to their daily lives and that the original restrictions were in place to give residents “some respite” in what had been a “tranquil noise free environment”. She said: “If this application is granted, then this leaves residents with just one day a week without noise and disruption and this is not fair.”

The MoJ extension would have seen construction on site on Saturdays between 8am and 1pm from Saturday, October 4 to Saturday, December 6. Cllr Asher said this was not acceptable for residents near to the site, saying: “Asking to work on a Saturday is just rubbing salt into the wound and is showing no respect or compassion for the disruption that this is causing to the residents that didn’t want this in the first place.

“The decent thing to do would be to adhere to the hours set out in the original conditions and let the residents have their two days of peace. This should not be too much to ask”.

In the application to HDC, Billahl Mehter from the MoJ said the temporary change would include “around 70 staff” – a number that is significantly fewer than those on site on weekdays. Mr Mehter said the extension wanted to enable “a swifter delivery programme and offer resilience to setbacks”. Documents said planned activities had been selected to cause “minimal noise impact to the local residential area”.

However, despite those claims of limited disruption, HDC refused the MoJ’s application last Friday (September 12). No explanation was given for the refusal.