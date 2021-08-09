EXCLUSIVE: 'It hasn't sunk in yet' - Market Harborough sailor reacts to winning gold at Olympics

Dylan's family came to meet him at the airport.

Hero Market Harborough sailor Dylan Fletcher has admitted after winning a dramatic gold at the Olympics – it hasn’t sunk in yet!

Dylan, 33, wowed millions of sports fans all over the world as well as at home in the UK when along with team-mate Stuart Bithell, 34, he grabbed a heart-stopping gold in Tokyo.

The pride of Market Harborough has now opened his heart about his titanic achievement after topping a gruelling 13-race series in the 49ers to finish on top of the world.

Talking to the Harborough Mail after jetting back to Heathrow Airport on Saturday afternoon, revved-up Dylan said: “It’s just incredible.

“I’ve not stopped since winning – and it’s just not sunk in yet.

“I told my mum and dad that I’d win an Olympic gold medal one day when I was just 13.

“And now I’ve finally done it!

“It is just amazing, the best ever feeling.”

Sailing superstar Dylan and Stuart pipped their German rivals by a heartbeat on the line to grab gold in one of the most nail-biting Olympic regatta races of all time.

“It was such a tough, tense week out there.

“We were having to do three races a day and did 13 in all,” said Dylan, who attended Robert Smyth Academy on Burnmill Road, Market Harborough.

“The conditions were hard, the wind was up and down and it was much closer than we expected it to be.

“There was a lot of waiting around – and it’s not easy in sailing at times.

“So it was an extremely tough, intense few days and we were on edge at times.

“And it was super-close at the finish!

“But we both believed in our game plan – and it came off,” insisted Dylan.

“We always knew the Kiwis were going to be tough rivals.

“And the three teams who ended up on the medal podium were the three best teams.”

The keen photographer and snowboarder said he was overjoyed to see his proud parents Jane, 62, and Graham, 69, his nan Hannah Scott and other loved ones after touching down at Heathrow.

“I’ve not seen some of my family for two years because of the Covid pandemic.

“I last saw my mum and dad a couple of weeks or so before flying out to Japan,” said Dylan, who landed with his fiancée Charlotte Dobson, 35, a fellow Olympic sailor.

“But it still wasn’t normal because of all the circumstances.

“It was so good to see them all again and show off my new gold medal.

“I owe my parents everything.

“They have been absolutely instrumental in helping me win this gold.

“And this medal is as much for them as it is for me,” smiled Dylan.

“Mum and dad drove me all over the UK to take part in events as well as overseas.

“They missed holidays to help me fulfil my Olympic dream – and I can’t thank them enough.

“I wouldn’t be sitting here with this gold medal without their help and support.

“I’d also like to thank Chris Wright, one of my coaches at Northampton Sailing Club at Pitsford Reservoir.

“He got me into racing 20 years ago and has played such a huge part in making me the racing sailor I am today.

“I also want to say a special word or two for my teachers at Robert Smyth,” said Dylan.

“They were so supportive when I had to go off and race and got behind me from the start of my career.

“I went back to Robert Smyth in 2019 when the kids there did their 24 hours of non-stop sport.

“And I’m sure I’ll go back again before too long to talk to the students there and hopefully inspire the next generation of local top-class sportsmen and women.

“It was also brilliant to be a part of Team GB.

“They did a great job looking after us all.

“We came together after such a difficult 18 months for everyone as one big team – and it was incredible.

“Our team spirit was immense with athletes supporting each other right throughout the Games,” said Dylan.

Asked if he had a special message for the people of his hometown Market Harborough, the new Olympic hero replied: “I’d just like to say a massive thank you to everyone in the town.

“I’d also urge children and young people to enjoy the sport you play – and to follow your dream.

“Don’t let people knock you down or stop you.

“Keep going and give it all you’ve got just as I’ve done and you’ll get there.”

As for his future and defending his hard-won title in the Paris Olympics in 2024, Dylan said: “I’ll let the dust settle and see how I’m feeling.

“I could go to Paris, we’ll see what happens.

“But Stu won’t be there, he’s hanging up his harness for now.”

And his sensational golden performance has lit the blue touch paper on the biggest most exciting month of Dylan’s life.

He’s now working flat out to set up his wedding to Glasgow-born sweetheart Charlotte in Portland, Dorset, on Thursday August 26.

“It’s a real whirlwind!

“We were going to get married last year but delayed it for a year just like the Olympics,” said Dylan.

“It’s been so busy that we’ve still got a lot of work to do.

“We live in Portland because that’s where the British sailing team is based – and there’s going to be a lot of sailors there.

“But most of it all it’s going to be one enormous family celebration and we can’t wait.

“It will be fantastic and the gold medal is the icing on the cake!”

Bursting with pride and joy, Dylan’s mum Jane told the Mail: “This is the culmination of a driving, powerful ambition that Dylan’s had since he was just 13 years old.

“He told us when he was 13 that he was going to go to the Olympics and that he was going to win gold.

“We nodded and smiled and said he would – and now he’s done just that,” said Jane, of Desborough.

“He’s kept his eye on that gold medal all these years of hard racing.

“And now he’s won the biggest race in the world with his fantastic crewmate Stuart.

“It’s just so surreal – we still can’t believe it.

“We are just so proud of him.