Exclusive chocolate bar representing Harborough’s Fairtrade status to make its debut at market this Saturday

The exclusive wrapper design is the work of a Welland Park Academy student

The wrapper was designed by student Amber as part of a competition.

A special chocolate bar representing Harborough’s Fairtrade status will make its debut at a market on Saturday (November 23).

The £2.50 bar will be on sale for the first time at the Fairtrade Town Cafe and Gifts Event, 10am-2pm, at the Methodist Church in Northampton Road.

The exclusive wrapper design on the bar – made by Meaningful Chocolate Company – was created by Amber, a student at Welland Park Academy.

Amber said: “I was really pleased to hear that I’d won the competition. It’s great to use my art for a good cause. I hope it helps to sell lots of Fairtrade chocolate.”

The competition was set up via the Design Technology department at the school.

All the artwork submitted will be displayed at the event on Saturday, organised by the Market Harborough Fairtrade Town Group.

The Fairtrade status of the town was awarded by the national Fairtrade Foundation 17 years ago.