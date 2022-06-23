Excited young Scouts in Harborough have been thanked by the Queen herself

3rd Market Harborough Beavers during their picnic to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Excited young Scouts in Market Harborough have been thanked by the Queen herself as they tucked into a slap-up picnic to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

The 3rd Market Harborough Scouts Beaver section staged the extra-special knees-up at their base on Farndon Road on Saturday (June 18) as they honoured their record-breaking royal patron.

Thom Costall, 38, who leads the group’s Kingfisher section, said: “We all had a fantastic time, the kids loved it.

In the frame...Finlay Colquhoun, 5, Oscar Reed, 7, and Jake Nye, 6, of 3rd Market Harborough Beavers during the picnic to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“We had 25 Beavers from our Kingfisher and Mallard sections turn out and the fun and games lasted for three hours.

“As well as tucking into lots of great food, Leicestershire Scouting activity team came along to do fencing with our boys and girls which was amazing.

“We had pictures of the Queen on show and the Beavers made lovely crowns especially for the occasion,” said Thom.

“To top it all off the kids made cards congratulating the Queen on her 70 years on the throne earlier this year and sent them off to Buckingham Palace.

“We got a lovely reply from the Queen’s Lady in Waiting Mary Morrison herself telling us that the Queen had really enjoyed reading our cards – and thanking us for them.

“She also sent us a nice card,” said the dad-of-two, a guitar teacher.

“It was a very special day anyway and hearing back from the Queen just made it even better and far more personal.

“It was a splendid touch.

“Our thriving Beavers are celebrating their 30th year this year and next year will mark the 80th anniversary of the 3rd Scout group in Market Harborough.

“The flourishing scouting movement has got tremendous depth and strength in our town and it’s getting stronger all the time,” added Thom.

“It’s brilliant to see and huge to be a part of.

“We are always on the look-out for adult volunteers – so please get in touch if you’d like to come along and help out.”