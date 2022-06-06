Ex-England cricket star Matthew Hoggard helps Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations go with a swing at Kibworth pub

Matt Hoggard ex England cricketer on the BBQ with organiser Jeff Pearce at the Railway Arms in Kibworth. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Ex-England cricket star Matthew Hoggard played a blinder as he helped the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations go with a swing at a Harborough village pub.

The 45-year-old former Test fast bowler proved a dab hand at the barbeque as he helped to boost local cancer charity GEMS at the Railway Arms in Kibworth Beauchamp.

Thrilled Jeff Pearce, who helped to stage three days of non-stop entertainment at the pub from last Thursday to Saturday, said: “The whole event was a big success.

“A lot of local people came out to get behind us and it was great to see Matthew Hoggard come along.

“He’s a big supporter of GEMS, as I am, and he’s a lovely chap,” said Jeff, of Fleckney.

“We had a bouncy castle, tombola, raffle, craft stalls, superb live music and cake counters as well as lots more so there was certainly plenty to do.

“And Jack Harling had his head and beard shaved as well for the charity, what a true sport.

“The money’s still coming in but we’re hoping to top our £2,000 target for GEMS.

“They are a brilliant local charity rooted here in Kibworth and they do such magnificent work for cancer patients and staff at Leicester Royal Infirmary.”