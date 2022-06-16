Event to share support for new and expectant parents is being staged in Harborough

The special session, one of several being held across the county, will include activities aimed at developing babies’ brains during their crucial first 1,001 days of life.

The special session, one of several being held across the county, will include activities aimed at developing babies’ brains during their crucial first 1,001 days of life.

Parents and carers will have the chance to quiz council experts and meet other families as they prepare for the pivotal role they will play in their child’s development.

The get-together at Market Harborough Children and Family Wellbeing Centre on Coventry Road is going ahead from 10am-12midday on Monday June 27.

Parking will be available on the day.

Cllr Deborah Taylor, the county council’s cabinet member for children and families, said: “Supporting new families with accessible information and opportunities to connect with others is an incredibly high priority for us, as we understand that becoming a parent can be daunting.

“The first 1,001 days of a child’s life is a time of particularly rapid growth and brain development.

“Leading child health experts agree that the care given during this period has more influence on a child’s future health and happiness than at any other time in their life,” said Cllr Taylor.

“Events where you can meet others in a similar situation to you, who are going through some of the same experiences, can provide comfort.”

The council has also created a fun, informative video to help parents and carers.

You can watch it here: https://youtu.be/b5JpLNn77bQ