Event to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Harborough has been cancelled

An action-packed extravaganza to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Market Harborough this afternoon (Sunday) has been cancelled.

The Jubilee Party Event at Market Harborough Showground off Leicester Road has been called off amid fears of bad weather following heavy overnight rain.

The event’s organisers said this morning: “We have been following the weather forecast carefully and following a meeting with the event organisers we have taken the difficult decision to cancel today’s event.

“With the weather forecast and current weather warnings in place we cannot ensure everyone’s safety which is something we take very seriously.

“We will be in touch with everyone who has paid for a prebooked ticket at the beginning of the week with details of transfers / refunds.

“Please refrain from messaging us regarding refunds until we have sent the details out,” they said.