Event held in memory of Fleckney man raises more than £3,000 for cancer charities

Jess, Alfie and Louisa Marlow with Sally and Anne from GEMS and Jeff Pearce

A fundraising event held in memory of a late Fleckney man has raised thousands for charity.

Michael Marlow lost his 12-year battle with kidney cancer last November aged 51.

And to raise money for Marie Curie and Kibworth-based GEMS which supports cancer sufferers, a fun day was held at The Old Crown.

It included stalls, a BBQ, bouncy castle, cake stall, tombola, raffle and live music and saw £3,365 raised for the charities.

Organiser Jeff Pearce said: “We had a very successful charity event which brought out the sun and hot temperatures, resulting in a packed beer garden and pub to celebrate Fleckney born and bred Michael Marlow and remember his life.

“I was overwhelmed with the generosity from the local folk and businesses as the total reached £3,365 - not bad for an afternoon’s work.

“Marie Curie nurses supported Michael and his family Louisa, Jess and Alfie during and after his passing. Louisa showered the nurses with high praise for their empathy and support during this traumatic period and felt very strongly that she should thank them in this manner.

“The other charity is Kibworth based GEMS who work tirelessly for all people with all cancers whilst engaging closely with the Osbourne suite in the Leicester Royal Infirmary. GEMS is a non-government funded charity who rely solely on their dedicated volunteers and donations to fulfil their fundraising projects.