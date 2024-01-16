'Enough is enough' say prisoners as heating issues affect HMP Gartree near Harborough

A prison spokesperson said the issues are being looked into

Gartree prison entrance. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Heating issues are affecting prisoners at HMP Gartree in Harborough.

The daughter of a prisoner says two wings in the prison have not had heating for over two months, with intermittent heating across other areas.

She claims prisoners are being ‘fobbed off’ with the response from the prison, who say the issue is being looked into.

She said: “Cold weather has hit and will continue to get even colder.

“There is talk on the wings within Gartree prison that ‘enough is enough’.”

The Ministry of Justice has confirmed there are heating issues which are being looked into.

A spokesperson said that the prison is taking action, adding: “We are working to resolve intermittent heating issues affecting some areas of HMP Gartree.