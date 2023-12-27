Enjoy a look back at 60 years of films from Harborough Movie Makers collection at Little Bowden Society's AGM
A look back at 60 years of films from the Harborough Movie Makers collection will feature as part of Little Bowden Society's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in January.
The films will be shown after the AGM and election of officers, which will be held at the St. Nicholas Church Hall, Little Bowden on January 17, at 7.30pm. Although the Harborough Movie Makers closed their operations in August 2023, their extensive and varied film collections can still be seen.
Non members are welcome.