Energy bosses apologise for their blunder over controversial £300 million superjail plan near Harborough

Protesters outside the planning meeting where the superjail plans were rejected.

Energy bosses have apologised to outraged councillors and residents after telling them they were helping to set up a new £300 million superjail near Market Harborough.

Western Power Distribution told local “stakeholders” in a bombshell email that they were working on launching a new electricity feed to the proposed new 1,700-inmate male prison at Gartree.

But councils and campaigners reacted furiously because the highly-controversial Ministry of Justice (MoJ) scheme was unanimously thrown out by Harborough District Council’s planning committee in April.

The site of the proposed superjail

The fate of the under-fire high-security jail initiative will now be decided at a crunch public inquiry in Market Harborough in October after the MoJ appealed.

And after being contacted by the Harborough Mail, Western Power Distribution has now pulled a U-turn – and sent out a new email apologising for any “confusion”.

A Western Power official is now telling shocked local councils: ‘Further to my previous email, I would like to apologise for any confusion that may have been caused.

“I now understand that planning consent is still subject to a public inquiry, scheduled for this October.

“Where possible, Western Power Distribution try to give as much notice as reasonably practicable whenever our works are likely to cause disruption to local communities.

“This was the sole purpose of the previous email.

“I can understand why this may have caused some misunderstanding and might have misled you to believe that works linked to the proposed MoJ project were proceeding regardless of the pending hearing,” said the official.

“I would like to assure you that this is not the case.

“The works mentioned in my previous email will not commence until the result of the Public Hearing has been determined.”

Today Cllr Diana Cook, chairman of Lubenham Parish Council, an arch opponent of the Gartree superjail, told the Mail: “This is all very fishy.

“I smell a rat.

“It sounds to me as if they are just making silly excuses.

“We’ve also just had potholes repaired on Welland Avenue in Gartree,” said Cllr Cook.

“And yet I’ve tried for ages to get that road repaired without success.

“I couldn’t believe it when we got the original email from Western Power telling us they were cracking on with doing this work for the prison.

“It’s another three months before the public inquiry into this is even heard – so why did they think it had already got the go-ahead?

“They are all being disrespectful to local people and think we’re too stupid to work out what’s going on here.

“I’d go so far as to say that we are being bullied.

“This is all very strange – we just want the truth.

“But this latest saga just makes us doubly determined to stop this enormous jail being built at Gartree,” said the veteran Lubenham village stalwart.

“I fear that many people in Market Harborough still don’t realise the sheer size of this project.

“This new prison would have a devastating impact on local roads, infrastructure and services if it gets approved.

“And it would hit Market Harborough just as much as it would Gartree and villages like Lubenham, Foxton, Gumley and Great Bowden.”

Cllr Cook has hit the warpath after her parish council were stunned to get this email from Western Power: “You may be aware that the Ministry of Justice is building a new facility next to the existing prison site in Gartree.

“My company has been approached by the main contractor to provide new supply to the facility.

“This new supply is to be a ‘clean’ feed from our primary substation on Farndon Road, Market Harborough.

“The circuit shall feed the prison only.”

Western Power said the new power supply would pass through Lubenham along Harborough Road and Main Street before jack-knifing along Foxton Road back towards the prison.

“The works will cause some disruption during project delivery, I just wanted to make you aware as soon as possible.

“At this time the dates for delivery have not been determined. The excavation works have gone out to tender last week,” added Western Power.

“Once a suitable contractor has been appointed and I am made aware of some delivery dates I will provide further information.”

Asked to clarify the situation, a spokeswoman for Western Power told the Mail today: “At Western Power Distribution, we work closely with the communities we serve and always endeavour to give advance notice of any planned work that may cause disruption.

“In the case of the new facility at Gartree, we followed our usual procedure of contacting the local council to inform them of possible disruption, following early stage discussions with the contractor about a new supply.

“Our plans to install this new supply are now on hold indefinitely pending the result of the planning enquiry and instructions from the developer,” she said.

“We apologise for any confusion caused by our correspondence with the local council which was issued in good faith at a time when we were not aware of the project’s planning status.”

An MoJ spokeswoman blamed the embarrassing mix-up on a “miscommunication” from Western Power “who are now issuing a correction”, she said.

The new superjail storm has blown up as a public meeting is to be held in Market Harborough at 6.45pm next Friday (July 15) to step up opposition to it.

The rally will be staged at the Jubilee Halls in the Congregational Church in Market Harborough.

Harborough district councillor Phil Knowles, who is organising the event, said: “This will be an opportunity to share details on the timelines involved, ways to get involved, helping with the petition and more.