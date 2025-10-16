Emergency services are on the scene of a serious incident on the A43 Kettering northern bypass close to Junction 7 of the A14 today (Thursday, October 16).

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic has been backing up on approaches to the link road between the Rockingham Road roundabout and Junction 7.

Officers on the scene have been turning vehicles already on the carriageway around and directing them away from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We're at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A43 between Rockingham Road and Junction 7 of the A14.

Traffic news/ Google/National World

"Both carriageways are expected to remain closed for several hours.

"Please find an alternative route until further notice.”

Commuter Neil Burkett was on the school run at 8.30am when three police cars and three paramedic vehicles went past towards him the Telford Way roundabout.

He said: “I’ve been sat here since half eight. A police officer has told us it’s going to be a long time. There’s flashing lights in the distance. We’ve been told they will bring us something to eat and drink.”

Stagecoach is warning passengers that bus services in Kettering will be affected.

More to follow.