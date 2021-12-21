Eleven-year-old pupil's winning design will feature on Harborough MP's Christmas cards

Neil O'Brien MP is pictured with Isabella Longfield and deputy headteacher Matt Hough

A thrilled 11-year-old pupil from Market Harborough has won local MP Neil O’Brien’s annual Christmas card contest.

Isabella Longfield, who attends the town’s Meadowdale Primary School, was selected ahead of scores of talented youngsters across the area.

Schoolchildren the length and breadth of Harborough, Oadby and Wigston tried their luck and did their best.

But it’s Isabella’s eye-catching design which is featuring on the card sent by Neil this year – as well as starring in his Christmas social media posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“We had some fantastic entries so it was really difficult to pick a winner here, but Isabella’s entry was incredibly impressive.

“I know it’s been a challenging year for so many schools, teachers and students across the constituency,” said Harborough MP Neil.

“So I’d like to take this opportunity to thank them for all they have done over the pandemic - and for taking part in the competition to once again showcase the superb drawing skills of their students.

“Unfortunately we weren’t able to hold the competition last year due to the pandemic,” said the MP.

“So it’s extra special this year and we’re already looking forward to receiving the entries next year.”

Standing alongside alongside her deputy headteacher Matt Hough, overjoyed Isabella was presented with a certificate and House of Commons Chocolate box by Neil.

Hard on her heels, this year’s Christmas card competition runners-up were:

- Poppy Morgan, 9, from Fleckney Primary School

- Joshua Sharman, 12, from Wigston Academy