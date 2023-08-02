News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Eldest of three siblings from Harborough all born on the same day celebrates 80th birthday

It was a 133,000-to-1 chance
By Laura Kearns
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 11:16 BST
John Pugh, Mary Holzmann and Liz Tailby celebrating their birthdays on the same day at the Langton Inn.John Pugh, Mary Holzmann and Liz Tailby celebrating their birthdays on the same day at the Langton Inn.
John Pugh, Mary Holzmann and Liz Tailby celebrating their birthdays on the same day at the Langton Inn.

The eldest of three siblings in Market Harborough all born on the same day has celebrated her 80th birthday.

There was a 133,000-to-1 chance Mary Patricia Holzmann, Elizabeth Delia Tailby and John Stanley Pugh would be born on the same day.

But despite the unlikelihood, the trio – all born to Mr and Mrs Pugh of Nelson Street - share July 30 as their birthday.

John Pugh, Sue Pugh, Mary Holzmann, Brian Tailby and Liz Tailby at the Langton Inn.John Pugh, Sue Pugh, Mary Holzmann, Brian Tailby and Liz Tailby at the Langton Inn.
John Pugh, Sue Pugh, Mary Holzmann, Brian Tailby and Liz Tailby at the Langton Inn.
Most Popular

And this year Mary celebrated her 80th birthday, while John saw in his 74th and Elizabeth her 72nd.

Despite Mary now living in America they met in Market Harborough to see in the big day, which they celebrated with a meal at The Langton Inn.

Elizabeth said: “We try to celebrate our big birthdays together - on my 60th we had a canal boat to Foxton.

“The best thing about sharing a birthday is we always had a big party together. The worst thing is that you sometimes have to share the limelight!”

Related topics:Market Harborough