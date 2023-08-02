Eldest of three siblings from Harborough all born on the same day celebrates 80th birthday

John Pugh, Mary Holzmann and Liz Tailby celebrating their birthdays on the same day at the Langton Inn.

The eldest of three siblings in Market Harborough all born on the same day has celebrated her 80th birthday.

There was a 133,000-to-1 chance Mary Patricia Holzmann, Elizabeth Delia Tailby and John Stanley Pugh would be born on the same day.

But despite the unlikelihood, the trio – all born to Mr and Mrs Pugh of Nelson Street - share July 30 as their birthday.

John Pugh, Sue Pugh, Mary Holzmann, Brian Tailby and Liz Tailby at the Langton Inn.

And this year Mary celebrated her 80th birthday, while John saw in his 74th and Elizabeth her 72nd.

Despite Mary now living in America they met in Market Harborough to see in the big day, which they celebrated with a meal at The Langton Inn.

Elizabeth said: “We try to celebrate our big birthdays together - on my 60th we had a canal boat to Foxton.