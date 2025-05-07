Eight-year-old Harborough girl uses pedal-power to help save young lives

Alice peddles to help save lives.

An eight-year-old girl from Harborough cycled three miles a day in April to help save children’s lives.

Alice Partridge has raised £1,175 for The Children’s Air Ambulance service after learning about its work in school.

It is her second time fundraising for the charity, after she ran a mile every day last year, raising £1,665.

And now, thanks to pedal-power, she has raised £2,840.

Alice, who turned eight on the penultimate day of her challenge, cycled 129 miles throughout April – a minimum of three miles per day.

She said she chose the charity because ‘it takes £3,600 every time they help save a child's life’.

Alice is also part of group The Crew, a membership for children to learn about the charity and share fundraising ideas.

Children’s Air Ambulance is an inter-hospital transfer service flying critically ill babies and children between hospitals for specialist care. They can reach patients around four times faster than a land ambulance, minimising the risk for little patients.

Anoushka Brown, Youth Development Manager at The Air Ambulance Service said: “We are incredibly grateful to Alice for her continued dedication and support of Children’s Air Ambulance. After learning about our service through an assembly at her school, she was inspired to make a difference—and she truly has. Cycling three miles every day throughout April to raise nearly £1,200 is an outstanding achievement. Her efforts help ensure we can continue providing vital, lifesaving transfers for critically ill babies and children across the UK. As we receive no government funding, fundraisers like Alice play a crucial role in keeping us flying.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/page/alice-partridge-2025 to donate to Alice’s cause.