Drop-in event to provide information on new banking kiosk in Harborough to be held this week

The Market Harborough Building Society.

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) is hosting an information event on its new banking kiosk.

The drop-in event takes place on Wednesday (October 16), from 3pm to 7pm.

A new kiosk situated in branch at The Square will bring back customer-facing banking services later this month.

It comes after Barclays, NatWest and HSBC all closed their branches in the town last year. Lloyds Bank is the last major bank to to announce its closure later this year.

The free service, provided by the Society and OneBanx, will allow customers of any bank to deposit and withdraw cash including coins.

Higher deposit values are available if customers link their accounts to the Open Banking service.

MHBS Chief executive Iain Kirkpatrick said: “We know our branches are invaluable to many customers – especially to local businesses which need to deposit takings and the more vulnerable

members of society, so this is a significant step in helping people to manage their money and overcome the problems caused by the loss of traditional high street banking.

“We fully expect the kiosk to be in demand by all kinds of people and we are very proud that we are the first organisation in the entire Midlands region to have been able to provide one. It’s just one of the ways that we’re giving back to the community as part of our Thrive Agenda.”

It comes ahead of the news that Harborough is set to receive a new banking hub, delivered by Cash Access UK, expected to open in 12 months’ time.