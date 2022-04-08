Driving enthusiasts from Harborough join real life Wacky Racers for this summer's Monte Carlo or Bust Rally

A photo from a previous Monte Carlo or Bust Rally.

Benny and Janet Doherty will be burning rubber in a car worth less than £500 for over 1,000 miles to Monte Carlo via France, Switzerland and Italy in a Top Gear-style challenge.

The world famous rally challenges car enthusiasts to source a banger car for less than £500 and take part in a variety of challenges along the way competing for points and prizes.

Benny said: “We first took part in the event in 2019, racing our beautiful banger all the way to Monte Carlo and she didn't miss a beat.

"We're back this year and laying down the challenge to the good people of Harborough to join us on another amazing adventure."