Driving enthusiasts from Harborough join real life Wacky Racers for this summer's Monte Carlo or Bust Rally
A pair of driving enthusiasts from Market Harborough are again joining real life Wacky Racers from across the UK on this summer's Monte Carlo or Bust Rally.
Benny and Janet Doherty will be burning rubber in a car worth less than £500 for over 1,000 miles to Monte Carlo via France, Switzerland and Italy in a Top Gear-style challenge.
The world famous rally challenges car enthusiasts to source a banger car for less than £500 and take part in a variety of challenges along the way competing for points and prizes.
Benny said: “We first took part in the event in 2019, racing our beautiful banger all the way to Monte Carlo and she didn't miss a beat.
"We're back this year and laying down the challenge to the good people of Harborough to join us on another amazing adventure."
For more information on the Monte Carlo or Bust Rally go to: at www.bustrallies.com