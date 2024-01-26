Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver has died after crashing into a tree in Desborough.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Dunkirk Avenue, close to the St Giles’ Close complex at the Paddock Lane junction, at about 4pm yesterday (Thursday, January 25).

Police say they believe the driver of a silver Subaru approached a junction and for unknown reasons his car left the road and collided with a tree.

The crash happened in Dunkirk Lane next to St Giles Close. Image: Google

As a result of the collision, the driver – a man in his 60s - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the car travelling along Dunkirk Avenue prior to the collision, or footage of the collision itself.