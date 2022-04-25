Dozens of Ukrainian refugees have now been offered homes in Harborough district

At least 91 refugees who have fled war-torn Ukraine have now been offered homes by generous people in Harborough district.

They have all been handed visas to travel to the UK as Russian armed forces devastate huge swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine.

More people in Harborough are opening up their homes to Ukrainian refugees than anywhere else in Leicestershire.

They are backing the Government’s Homes for Ukraine blueprint.

The national scheme pays hosts £350 a month for taking in and looking after traumatised individuals and families forced to flee their beloved homeland amid the horrific Russian invasion.

So far almost 300 Ukrainian people have got the go-ahead to come to the UK to stay with families in Leicestershire.

You can strive to put up people from Ukraine seeking safety and security in Britain if you can offer a spare room for at least six months.

Check out the Government’s Homes for Ukraine initiative here to find out much more: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/homes-for-ukraine-scheme-frequently-asked-questions

Leading councillors in Harborough saluted local residents for getting behind the people of Ukraine when they spoke to the Harborough Mail about the deepening global crisis last month.

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough District Council, said: “The response from the people of Harborough has been phenomenal.

“We are having to face up to the biggest humanitarian disaster and refugee crisis to hit us here in Europe since the end of the Second World War in 1945.

“So we all have to do what ever we can to help tackle this nightmare war and all of its fallout.

“I would urge anyone here who has the room and the opportunity to accommodate and look after Ukrainian people forced out of their shattered homes to do so,” said Cllr King.

“This is clearly a highly personal thing but something we should all consider doing.

“We have about 20 Ukrainian nationals living in Harborough district.

“They will be able to sponsor members of their families to come here to the UK,” said the Conservative council boss.

“So let’s see how this unfolds over the next few weeks and months.”

He was backed up by Cllr Phil Knowles, who heads up the Liberal Democrats on Harborough council.

“I am sure that people in Harborough will happily take in men, women and children from Ukraine if they are able to.

“My message would be – open your hearts and open your homes.

“These traumatised people are in dire need of our assistance.

“And you would like to think that they would do the same for us if we were suffering their hellish ordeal,” said Cllr Knowles.

“The magnificent generosity, care and compassion of our community has been incredible.

“People here should be very proud of the way they’ve rallied to support Ukraine as it is torn apart by this brutal war.

“Terrified refugees are fleeing for their lives.