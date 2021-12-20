Dozens of food donations pour in to help struggling local people supported by Harborough foodbank

Annie Woodford, Gary Brewster (club house manager), Mike King (president), Tony Cochrane (membership secretary) and Hannah Stamp during the Market Harborough Rugby Club and Harborough Athletics Club event to raise awareness of the foodbank in Harborough, when they turned the clubhouse into a collection point. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Dozens of food donations poured in over the weekend to help struggling local people supported by a key Market Harborough foodbank after two top sports clubs teamed up.

Generous members of Market Harborough Rugby Union Football Club and Harborough Athletic Club as well as their families and friends joined forces to get behind the town’s Jubilee Foodbank.

People took food in to the rugby club’s headquarters on Northampton Road in a bid to make sure that no one in the Market Harborough area goes hungry this Christmas and New Year.

Over £400 was also raised.

The amount included a £200 donation from Harborough Athletic Club and £200 generated by their lead coach David Ward.

Jubilee Foodbank chair Liz Mills said: "Thank you to Harborough Athletics and Market Harborough Rugby Club.

“It's fantastic to see local support from such active groups within our community.

“Your donations will help us to continue to help people into the new year,” said Liz.

You can find out much more about the Jubilee Foodbank here:

https://www.jubileefoodbankmh.uk/

Market Harborough Rugby Union Football Club boasts 160 adult members as well as 425 mini and junior members and 80 volunteers.

For more information or if you’re interested in joining, please email: [email protected]

Harborough Athletic Club has 207 members – with some 47 in the 8-14 junior age group.