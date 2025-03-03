Dozens of eager walkers and wheelers enjoy opening of a new footpath and countryside bar near Harborough

Hundreds took at pit stop at the new Braybrooke Brewery Taproom.

Dozens of eager walkers and wheelers have taken a countryside stroll to mark the opening of a new footpath and countryside bar.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed for feet and wheels, The Griffin Trail leads from Braybrooke village linking Market Harborough, the popular Brampton Valley Way, as well as the providing an off-road route to the newly opened Braybrooke Beer Company Taproom.

Funding has been provided by North Northants Council's Shared Properity Fund, Braybrooke Parish Council and the Braybrooke Beer Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cutting the official ribbon were Cllr Helen Howell from North Northants Council and Chairman of Braybrooke Parish Council, Cllr Paul Hitchcock who welcomed the path.

Cllr Howell said: “This section of the Greenway, The Griffin Trail, has created a real ‘win-win’ solution for all parties involved.”

The Griffin Trail forms part of the Greenway network designed to help communities be less car dependant, boost tourism and encourage active lifestyles.

Cllr Hitchcock added: “The completion of the Griffin Trail project is a true community effort. We hope this connection will encourage visitors to explore our local countryside, enjoy our hospitality and support our local busineses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, some questioned an area of the trail between the edge of Braybrooke and the Brampton Valley Way, where no hard surface has been created - and the team behind a new green corridor are keen to set the record straight in this.

Walkers described it as ‘ankle deep in mud’ and unsuitable for buggies and wheelchairs.

Those behind the project say they are working to secure ‘the missing piece of the jigsaw’.

Greenway Project Officer Lucy Hawes said: “We need the public to know the land is under a different landowner who hasn't engaged with the project as much as we would like. It’s not through lack of trying and we’re definitely working hard to get the small section that isn't surfaced sorted soon so that it’s fully accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also, not only is it in a different parish, Great Oxendon, it is in West Northants too. We are working very closely with them at the rangers of Brampton Valley Way, but the missing piece of the jigsaw is the landowner.

“We know it's not ideal, but please bear with us. Your support and attention with this may help us get it done sooner.”