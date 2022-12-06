Donkeys from Magical Mini Donkeys will be used for the event

Bingo with a difference is set to take place in Market Harborough C of E Academy playing fields tomorrow.

On Wednesday (December 7) the PTFA has organised ‘donkey poop bingo’.

It sees residents buy a square for £2.50 which is marked out on the school field.

A PTA spokesman said: “We have arranged for a couple of donkeys to wander the field over the course of a four-hour period. If the donkey poops and it is in a box that you have purchased, you will win one of two prizes.

“It is following the success of the Teddy Zip Line and we have been looking for amusing ideas to fund-raise for new play equipment. ”

The prize is £150 or £100 and has been donated by Wilten Construction Ltd and LockIN Secure Self Storage.

