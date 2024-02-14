Dog working with Harborough and Lutterworth Police sniffs out illegal vapes and cigarettes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sniffer dog found illegal vapes and tobacco in a Leicestershire shop.

Leicestershire County Council’s Trading Standards officers said they received information a local shop was selling the illegal goods.

They visited the store – which has not been named – with Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police to execute warrants.

Sniffer dog Jack with the haul of illegal goods.

A spokesman said: “Officers acted on information received that a shop in Leicestershire was selling illegal vapes and illegal tobacco, and working with our partners from Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police, we executed warrants.

“We found a large amount of illegal products in both the shop and from a concealed room in the associated residential premises, which had shelves of illegal vapes and tobacco.