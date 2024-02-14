Dog working with Harborough and Lutterworth Police sniffs out illegal vapes and cigarettes
and live on Freeview channel 276
A sniffer dog found illegal vapes and tobacco in a Leicestershire shop.
Leicestershire County Council’s Trading Standards officers said they received information a local shop was selling the illegal goods.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They visited the store – which has not been named – with Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police to execute warrants.
A spokesman said: “Officers acted on information received that a shop in Leicestershire was selling illegal vapes and illegal tobacco, and working with our partners from Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police, we executed warrants.
“We found a large amount of illegal products in both the shop and from a concealed room in the associated residential premises, which had shelves of illegal vapes and tobacco.
“Thank you to Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police and Leicestershire Police for their continued support in our work. Also, thank you to Jack, who assisted us in sniffing out the illegal products.”