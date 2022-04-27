Do you fancy becoming a special constable in Harborough? Fast-track training programme is now available

Special Constable Kai Monachello joined four years ago after witnessing a hit and run accident in his home town.

Do you fancy becoming a special constable in Harborough?

Leicestershire Police is this week launching a quest to recruit volunteer police officers.

And for the first time the force is offering applicants the chance to complete a fast-track training programme.

Special constables play a pivotal role in helping to police Harborough district as well as across Leicestershire.

They hold the same powers as regular police officers, wear the same uniform and work hard to make communities safer.

Special Constable Kai Monachello joined four years ago after witnessing a hit and run accident in his home town.

“Ever since I was a kid I was interested in the police, and seeing them respond to the hit and run reignited my interest,” said Kai.

“I’ve always been told that you have to have a strong moral compass to do this, which I have, and I’m proud to be able to stand up for what’s right.”

The full-time recruitment consultant said backing up the police have helped him to work better under pressure, analyse situations calmly and keep a cooler head in the workplace.

“If you want something to do on a Friday night, that isn’t watching TV, please come and join us,” stressed Kai.

“It could give you some of the proudest days of your life.”

You could get the opportunity to gain experience in specialist areas such as roads policing, rural crime and cybercrime.

Supt Adam Slonecki, lead for Leicestershire’s Special Constabulary, said: “The role can be so incredibly varied.

“One shift you could be out with officers responding to emergency calls and the next could be spent supporting neighbourhood officers to build a safer community.

“This year we’re very excited to be introducing a new fast-track training option along with our existing training.

“The fast-track training programme will take place at our headquarters in Enderby for six full weeks, Monday to Friday, from 15 August until 23 September 2022.

“Attendance is compulsory so you will need to make sure you’re able to attend every session.

“There is still the option to select our existing training programme which has been designed to fit around your other commitments,” added Supt Slonecki.

“This training will begin in November and last for six months, taking place over weekends and during some evenings.

“If you’re looking to make a valuable contribution to your community, learn new skills and challenge yourself, then becoming a Leicestershire Police special constable could be the role for you."

To find out more and to book a place on a recruitment seminar, please visit leics.police.uk/couldyou

The force will also be hosting a question and answer sessions live on Facebook at 12.30pm today (Tuesday)

Follow the force’s Facebook page (Leicestershire Police) beforehand.

Leicestershire Police will be accepting applications for the role of special constable on the fast-track training programme until Sunday May 8.

The deadline for the existing training programme is Sunday May 15.