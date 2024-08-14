Disneyland performance is 'truly magical experience' for Core Dance Company members
Over 30 students between the ages of 11 and 17 from Core Dance Company performed at the park on Sunday.
And the dancers proved a success, wowing the crowds with a dazzling 20-minute routine.
Company owner Jess Vaughan said: “They truly shone, making us all proud to see Market Harborough so wonderfully represented on the international stage.
“Seeing the joy and pride on our dancers' faces was absolutely priceless.
“This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our students.”
The company held a number of events, including a Valentine’s Disco, to raise the some £20,000 needed to fund the trip.
It also reached out to local businesses for sponsorships.
Jess added: “A huge thank you to everyone in our community who pitched in and supported our students with their generous sponsorships. Your contributions helped our students not just to perform, but to experience something truly magical.”