33 members performed at Disneyland in total.

It was a happy ending for a Harborough dance company that performed at the iconic Disneyland Paris theme park.

Over 30 students between the ages of 11 and 17 from Core Dance Company performed at the park on Sunday.

And the dancers proved a success, wowing the crowds with a dazzling 20-minute routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Company owner Jess Vaughan said: “They truly shone, making us all proud to see Market Harborough so wonderfully represented on the international stage.

The group wowed the Disney crowds.

“Seeing the joy and pride on our dancers' faces was absolutely priceless.

“This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our students.”

The company held a number of events, including a Valentine’s Disco, to raise the some £20,000 needed to fund the trip.

It also reached out to local businesses for sponsorships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess added: “A huge thank you to everyone in our community who pitched in and supported our students with their generous sponsorships. Your contributions helped our students not just to perform, but to experience something truly magical.”