Disgusting: Dog walkers continue to dump plastic bags of their pets’ mess in a Harborough alley

Dog walkers who dump plastic bags of their pets’ dirt in an alley in Market Harborough were today branded “disgusting” by a local councillor.

The culprits have been piling up black bags of dog mess in the cut which links The Pastures, off Brookfield Road, to Wheat Close on a new estate by Lubenham Hill.

Dog dirt is regularly bagged up and dumped in the alley as well as being left at the top of the path as it leads into a farm field and countryside.

Cllr Knowles is now urging dog walkers to put their bags of waste into proper bins instead of carrying out the despicable practice – and posing a danger to health.

“These people have managed to scoop up and collect the dog dirt in the first place.

“So why can’t they be bothered to dispose of the bags correctly?

“Simply discarding them in this way is not only anti-social, it’s a potential health hazard,” said Cllr Knowles, who leads Harborough District Council’s Liberal Democrat group.

“The offenders are showing a disgusting disregard for other members of our community in Market Harborough.

“So please stop and think next time.

“And stop leaving bags of dog dirt on our streets and strewn across our open spaces in Market Harborough as well as across the rest of the district.”

An angry local dog walker said: “I’ve picked up six bags of stinking dog mess from this alley in the last four days alone.

“Idiots dump them in the cut as well as in the fields as well.

“These plastic bags won’t degrade for hundreds of years.

“They are a permanent ugly blot on our landscape.

“This is a repugnant thing to do – and gets all dog walkers a bad name,” he said.