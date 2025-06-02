Disgruntled residents ask 'is Batman moving to Harborough?' amid concerns over home plans with subterranean level

Market Harborough residents fear a proposed three-storey home ‘designed for Batman’ could be ‘noisy’ and ‘intrusive’.

Applicant Jamie Gayton has submitted plans to Harborough District Council for a five bedroom detached home, with room for eight vehicles, on vacant land in The Heights, Little Bowden.

The application describes the plans for the self-build – which includes a basement floor – as ‘in keeping with the surroundings in terms of scale, footprint and aesthetic’ and ‘visually unobtrusive’.

However, neighbours beg to differ, with 17 objections citing concerns over noise, privacy and noise issues, among others.

A sketch demonstrating the proposed 'elevation'. Image: Lloyd Harden Design.

One resident, Lisa Butler, said ‘unless Batman was relocating’ to Harborough, a basement level was unnecessary: "Local residents are shocked by the scale and insensitivity of the proposed property, a plot-crushing development that will stick out like a carbuncle.

“It will loom over neighbouring homes, compromising their privacy with its height and the sheer number of windows. Several properties also stand to lose natural light. And unless Batman is relocating to Market Harborough, who needs a subterranean level? We foresee serious risks around soil displacement, disrupted water flow, and even subsidence.

“We urge Harborough District Council to reject this application. If not, what precedent does it set? Is any small plot now fair game for underground living quarters?"

Some residents pointed to possible noise issues: “Any sunken terrace or patio for the basement would concentrate outdoor activity – talking, music – unusually low and close to neighbours' gardens, impacting the tranquillity we currently enjoy.

“These above-ground manifestations of the basement are not features seen in our area and would appear incongruous and intrusive.”

Another objector wrote: “The design features windows which would impact on the privacy and quality of life of neighbours, being in very close proximity to eight other dwellings.

“I’m concerned a self-contained basement would result in the property being used for multiple occupancy, causing potential nuisance, pollution and road traffic in an already congested area where there have been many near misses at various times of the day.”

However, a spokesperson on behalf of the applicant has assured the property will only be used for the family.

He said: “As this is a self-build project, the property is intended for use by our client, his partner, and their two children on alternate weekends, with the long-term intention of accommodating his mother as she ages. I can confirm that the property is not intended to be a House in Multiple Occupation.

“Based on our plans, the overall height of the proposed building does not appear to significantly exceed that of the previously approved planning application. There are walkways and access on both sides of the property, which should help ensure that it does not appear overly imposing. Additionally, the basement level will be entirely concealed from the front elevation.”

Other concerns include disturbance to habitat and removal of a green space, and the removal of clay and soil resulting in drainage issues for the surrounding area.

A decision is set to be made by the district council on June 23.