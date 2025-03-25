Director of Harborough Band to host fundraising 'all-star' concert in aid of charity close to his heart

A successful musical career led to Benjamin's post as Harborough Band's musical director.

The musical director of the Harborough Band is hosting a fundraising concert in aid of the charity that supported his cancer journey.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benjamin Smith is raising money for Children with Cancer UK which supported him after he was diagnosed with leukaemia, aged seven.

The now-25-year-old contracted an aggressive form of the disease which did not respond well to treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over three years of intensive chemotherapy resulted in several brutal and rare side effects. They included immunity issues, a bone crumbling disease, liver disease, reduced lung function and hormone and growth issues.

Benjamin with fellow band members.

However, a big silver lining was that Benjamin avoided a high-risk relapse and has remained cancer free ever since.

Despite his ordeal, and what he describes as some lasting physical and mental effects, Benjamin has come along way - quite literally, after having run the London Marathon.

And he is training for a second, next month, as part of his fundraising efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It means an awful lot. To be able to do something which is positive for myself, gaining fitness, whilst also raising money to help others like me, is really important. When I was first ill, I was a few weeks away from not being here at all, so it's a nice feeling to be able to do anything, let alone run a marathon.”

And his achievements don’t stop there.

Benjamin, who works as a finance business analyst, is also the musical director of the Harborough Band.

The town’s iconic musical ensemble has been close to his heart all his life since it’s where his parents first laid eyes on each other. And, naturally, it was the first band Benjamin played in before successfully pursuing a musical career and graduating from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. He took up conducting before snapping up the director vacancy with Harborough Band – a move he described as a ‘no-brainer’.

And now his brass family have come together to help him support the charity that played a role in his recovery journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marathon Brass: The Re-run – is an ‘all-star’ brass concert, including members of the band and of Benjamin’s family, as well as world-renowned brass musicians.

The event takes place on Saturday (March 29), at 7,30pm, at St Dionysius Church.

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at ticketsource.co.uk/marathon-brass. Children under 12 go free.