Manager Neil Williams

Kind-hearted diners at a Market Harborough pub have raised money for charity by buying portions of ‘invisible chips’.

The Three Swans Inn helped hotel owners, The Coaching Inn Group, raise thousands of pounds for Hospitality Action.

Diners who order the dish do not receive any chips, but instead make a £2 donation to the catering industry charity, which is there to support anyone working in the hospitality industry in their time of need.

The group owns 33 hotels and inns in market towns across the country and this year’s invisible chips donations reached a record £13,000.

Group chief executive officer, Kevin Charity, said the group’s ethos was based around providing hospitality for the market town communities it served.