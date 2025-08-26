Development plans for multiple homes in Fleckney despite flooding concerns

Dozens of new homes could be built in a Harborough district village despite flooding concerns.

Developers say the homes will not increase the risk of flooding, but residents have voiced fears about its impacts.

The plan from Manor Oak Homes looks to gain outline permission for 30 homes and a green corridor on land at The Springs in Fleckney. The developer says 40 per cent of the scheme will be classified as “affordable housing”, but concerns about flooding have been raised.

Consultations with Fleckney villagers saw flooding raised, with Manor Oak Homes even acknowledging in its application to Harborough District Council (HDC) that “most of the responses” voiced concern about flooding and drainage. It said these were raised following recent incidences of flooding in the local area.

However, Manor Oak Homes has dismissed the residents’ concerns, saying its application was supported by a site specific flood risk assessment. This, they claimed, demonstrated surface water from the site will be reduced, while any surface water run-off will not “not increase as a result of the proposed development” either.

It added: “The proposed development will also not displace flood water. Therefore, the proposed development will not result in an increased flood risk to offsite third parties”.

The plans include a 'green corridor' which would include a children’s play area. Beyond the public right of way to the south of the site, a further area of public open space would be set aside for informal recreation and ecological purposes, they add.

Access would be provided from Fleckney’s Main Street, while each home on site will have its own driveway for parking. Eight additional visitor spaces are proposed along the site access road “that would be available for existing residents of Main Street to use instead of parking on the street” according to Manor Oak Homes.

Some concerns about parking layout have been raised though, with residents criticising the “narrow carriageway” and bend near to the access site. The developer said the plans were supported by a transport statement “which demonstrates that safe and suitable access can be provided into the site […] in accordance with required standards”.

Fears about the scheme’s impact on Fleckney itself were also raised but Manor Oak Homes said the development could be delivered with “no significant impact” on the neighbourhood.

The plans will be decided by HDC at a later date.