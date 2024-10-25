Developers claim there’s ‘no requirement’ for bus route on major new housing estate in Harborough

Developers had initially included a link road and bus loop for the project before subsequently removing them from the plan.

Councillors have been told there is “no requirement” for a major new housing plan to have a bus route.

Developers had initially included a link road and bus loop for the project before subsequently removing them from the plan.

The development, by Davidsons Developments Ltd, for Kettering Road in Market Harborough, will see up to 600 houses built in the area, alongside a primary school, shops and play areas. Initially, a link road between the Kettering Road/Grayling Road roundabout and De Quincy Road was included too – a feature which would have served as a new bus loop for the homes.

However, updated plans to Harborough District Council (HDC) have seen the link and bus route removed, sparking a fierce backlash. Councillor Peter James believed the authority could not back the scheme without the link, asking fellow councillors: “How can we produce a development that we can’t get a bus down?”

Developers Davidsons told HDC that the bus link was not required. Carl Stott, speaking on their behalf, told the council: “There’s no requirement in the outline permission for a bus to actually enter into the development.”

This has been highly contested though, with Little Bowden Neighbourhood group among those against the bus loop’s removal, calling it a “significant and worrying omission.” The group claimed that parts of the 600-home site were uphill to reach an existing bus stop on Kettering Road, meaning the scheme was contrary to government guidance on inclusive mobility.

MP Neil O’Brien also called for a rethink amid the route’s removal. Speaking previously, he said Davidsons’ actions was the “sort of behaviour that gives the big developers such a bad name,” adding: “Developers make all these grand promises when they are applying for planning permission, but as soon as they’ve got it they start trying to back out of their promises, often to save themselves money."

However, despite the controversy, no objections on traffic grounds were raised by Leicestershire County Council as the Highways Authority. HDC, who approved the plan earlier this month, also believed the loss of the bus link was potentially better for residents. In their assessment, the council said the loss of the bus route would mean a “likely reduced disturbance created by the coming and going of traffic, including buses.”