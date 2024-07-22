Developer is eyeing up field at the edge of Harborough for new 'affordable' homes

A developer is eyeing up a field at the edge of Market Harborough for new "affordable" homes.

Housebuilder Owl Homes said permission had previously been given for the land, off Angell Drive, near the Farndon Fields development, to be built on.In 2019, approval was granted for 28 homes on the site, but this permission has now expired. Owl Homes is now looking to build 40 properties in the field.These would all be “affordable” housing, the developer said in its application to Harborough District Council’s planning committee. They would be a mix of low cost rents and shared ownership homes – where the tenant can buy a share of the home and then pay rent on the remaining share.They would be made up of 10 one-bed, 14 two-beds, 14 three-beds, two four-bed homes, if approval for the scheme is granted. The properties would each be two storeys in height, the application added. Access to the development would be via an extension of the adjacent Henry Road, which is currently a dead end.A public right of way currently runs across the land. That would be maintained, documents show, but diverted, so that it goes around the new homes. Developer Owl Homes is also proposing to create a green space at the northern edge of the land which would feature a wildflower meadow, it said.A public consultation on the scheme runs until Wednesday, August 7. Harborough District Council has set a target decision date of Tuesday, October 8.