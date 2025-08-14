Developer appeals controversial 270-home masterplan after Harborough District Council refusal

Residents said the plan could cause 'irreversible damage'.

A hugely controversial housing development in Harborough district has gone to appeal after being rejected by planning officials.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parker Strategic Land has challenged the decision to refuse its proposal which sparked fears from residents that it would “irreversibly damage” the area.

The applicant had been seeking permission from Harborough District Council (HDC) to build a 70-bed residential care home alongside 230 homes on land adjacent to Firs Road in Houghton On The Hill. The plan was highly controversial, with more than 100 objections raised by residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning documents revealed a local store and potentially an additional smaller retail unit were also included in the masterplan.

The site, which was described as straddling the A47, also included a new GP surgery alongside the proposed care home, but the location was a key issue for many opposed to the plan.

Speaking at HDC’s planning meeting in June, resident Luke O’Neill said: “The proposed development for 230 houses would irreversibly damage the open, rolling rural landscape, destroying Houghton’s natural boundaries. Ignoring it would send a clear message that local voices, evidence, and plans count for nothing.”

HDC went on to reject the scheme, after Cllr Neil Bannister proposed a motion for refusal. He said: “The proposal, by virtue of its large scale, does not reflect the size of Houghton on the Hill and shall intrude in the countryside, not reflecting or integrating to its form and character”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The adverse impact significantly and demonstrably outweighs the proposed benefits, including contribution to housing land supply and provision of self and custom build housing.” A recorded vote was taken, with five councillors voting for the motion for refusal and three against.

Now, Parker Strategic Land has launched an appeal against that decision and are taking the proposal to the Planning Inspectorate. The inspectorate act as impartial decision-makers and advisors on planning matters, ensuring that development is carefully considered and meets the needs of the economy, environment, and society.

Anyone wishing to comment on the plans or attend the hearing needs to do so by Tuesday, September 2. Three copies of the letter should be sent to the Planning Inspectorate, Room 3/09, Temple Quay House, 2, The Square, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PN quoting appeal reference APP/F2415/W/25/3369369.