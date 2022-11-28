Some great displays!

A popular Christmas tree festival returned to Desborough at the weekend with more than 100 on display.

People flocked to St Giles Church for the 24th festival, which organisers say make it the country’s longest-running because it continued through the Covid pandemic.

Photographer Glyn Dobbs went along to see the wide range of decorations, lights, tinsel and themed displays.

