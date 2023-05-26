Desborough's carnival and parade returns to the streets this summer - here are the details

Desborough's carnival and parade will be back on the streets this summer.

More details have been released about this year's Desborough Carnival, which will take place on Saturday June 24, as the town gets ready to celebrate.

The parade will leave Dunkirk Avenue at 2pm and travel around the town. The carnival committee is encouraging more people to come forward to take part in the parade.

The carnival will then continue at Desborough Recreation Ground.

A spokesperson for the carnival said: "Our town's carnival is over a century old and our committee works hard all year round to keep this tradition alive for the community.

“Following the parade we would like everyone to join us in the recreation ground in the town, where there will be fairground rides, craft stalls, traditional games, food and drink and entertainment on our stage. We have our raffle already up and running with tickets for sale in many venues around the town."

Information on raffle tickets, entry forms for the parade and updates are all available on the group's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069191072259