Desborough’s Ben to climb Snowdon seven times in seven days to help veterans

Ben Shearer

A sixth form student from Desborough will be climbing Mount Snowdon seven times in seven consecutive days to help Armed Forces veterans.

Montsaye Academy pupil Ben Shearer will be trekking up and down Wales’ highest peak every day from July 24 to 30.

He's aiming to raise £7,000 for the Veterans’ Foundation to help those who served the nation to overcome the mental scars of service and acclimatise to life on ‘civvy street’.

The 17-year-old has always been passionate about the military and helping others - and so the arduous physical and mental challenge was the perfect way for him to help those he admires so much.

He said: “As time has gone on and I have read more and more books written by ex-soldiers, my awareness has grown surrounding the problems that veterans face both in service and when coming out of the military.

“One particular aspect which I have become increasingly passionate about is mental health.

"Reading Jason Fox’s (star of Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins) book, Battle Scars, made the impact that PTSD can have really hit home. it was especially revealing to learn how many people are suffering with it.

“Because everyday knowledge of what veterans go through, especially with mental health struggles, is limited, I felt obliged to try and help and to raise awareness surrounding it.”

Ben will be raising money for the foundation alongside his mum, dad and younger brother, as well as some friends who will also join him ‘Walking for Heroes’, and their experiences give him an extra motivation.

Dad Andy was hit by a lorry and still experiences difficulties from his injuries, while some of his friends have struggled with their mental health.

Ben said: “Although my aspirations are to serve the community in a different way through hopefully joining the police, I still wanted to feel like I have done my bit for the soldiers who have done more than their bit to protect me and my family,.

"I would also love to inspire those around me to become more aware of some of the problems veterans face, so that together, we can give back even a small part of the help that these heroes deserve.”