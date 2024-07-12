Desborough women’s section of Royal British Legion presents cheque and blankets to Galanos House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Representatives from Desborough women’s section of the Royal British Legion committee went to Galanos House, Southam, on Monday July 8 to present them with a cheque and some lap blankets.

Galanos House is a care home for the Armed Forces community.

Linda Burnham from Desborough WRBL said: "What a wonderful place it is. Warm, friendly and caring.

"We were taken all around and met some of the residents and staff, who are all 100 per cent committed to give our veterans and families the best of everything possible."

"It’s also an amazing hub for the whole community, with a gym, craft sessions, events, etc and a brilliant cafe.

"Thank you to everyone who supports the Desborough WRBL in everything they do."