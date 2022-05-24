Desborough pet owner reunited with her beloved kitten – two months after he’s believed to have been stolen

Seven-month-old Duke has returned home

An overjoyed mum has been reunited with her beloved pet kitten – two months after he’s believed to have been stolen.

Lynda Sharpe, 55, launched a massive poster and social media “mission” after seven-month-old Duke vanished from their home in Desborough.

And now her high-profile campaign has paid off after the adorable ginger cat made friends with a woman in Rothwell – and Lynda’s got him back.

Lynda Sharpe has been reunited with her beloved pet kitten – two months after he’s believed to have been stolen.

“It’s just such a fairytale ending to this heart-breaking story.

“I never gave up hope of seeing my Duke again,” Lynda told the Harborough Mail this afternoon.

“And now he’s right back with me, lying on my desk inches from my keyboard!

“I just can’t believe it.

Seven-month-old Duke has returned home

“Duke is right at the heart of our lives.

“And the last few weeks have certainly had an impact on my mental health,” admitted Lynda, who’s also got two other cats Sybil, 12, and Fred, seven.

“But Duke’s fine, he’s in good shape and he’s settled straight back in with us – it’s brilliant.”

The cute kitten they got last November 5 disappeared on Tuesday March 29.

Seven-month-old Duke has returned home

“I usually work at home but I was heading off to our office in Derby that morning.

“I found Duke’s collar by our front gate as I went out,” said Lynda, a solutions analyst with a travel company.

“Duke hardly ever went out by himself – and I had a very bad feeling about it straight away.

“After getting home from work I got together with my husband Adam, 57, and we put posters through people’s letterboxes on the Grange estate appealing for help.

“I also quickly set up a new Facebook page for Duke the ginger cat, telling his life story and putting up videos and pictures.

“I updated that twice a week.

“I wanted to prick someone’s conscience, to let them know that Duke isn’t just a cat you can come along and steal from us.

“He’s flesh and blood and a much-loved member of our family.

“I’ve been given incredible support and advice by an elderly lady called Ann, an American citizen who lives in Germany.

“She’s a passionate cat lover,” said Lynda, who has two daughters Grace, 26, and Lucia, 18.

“Ann put me in touch with two other women in Scotland who have been great while Antje in Kettering just up the road has also been so much help.

“It’s been a devastating time because we got Duke when he was just eight weeks old and I was responsible for him.

“And I wasn’t able to keep him safe.

“But then my phone suddenly went ping ping ping at about 10pm on Sunday night (May 22).

“A little ginger cat was going into a lady’s house in Rothwell to eat and he looked like Duke.

“I went straight through with a friend and I knew at once that he was my boy,” smiled Lynda.

“I couldn’t sleep that night – I kept thinking I’d been dreaming it!

“Duke’s been checked over by the vet, he’s fine and he’s staying right by my side.