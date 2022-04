Mark Meagan, 51, of Chestnut Drive, Desborough, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man causing him actual bodily harm in the town on September 7, 2021.

Mark Meagan, 51, of Chestnut Drive, Desborough, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man causing him actual bodily harm in the town on September 7, 2021.

Meagan was given a community order with “rehabilitation activities” at Northampton magistrates’ court.

He was also handed a restraining order banning contact with a “named man or entering a named street”.