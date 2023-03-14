Marlow House in Desborough is this week counting the cost of thieves stripping their minibus of its catalytic converter

Elderly users of a Desborough day centre have been left unable to use a life-line minibus after callous thieves hacked off its catalytic converter.

Marlow House staff and volunteers bus-in clients from villages close to the Gold Street centre as well as to distribute meals on wheels to those who are housebound.

The theft was only discovered when the minibus was started up on Friday morning as the driver set off on their round.

Transport supervisor Frances Foster with the minibus

Trustee Geoff Crowther said: “We went to start it up and it made a nasty noise. They used a disc cutter to remove it. We had parked the minibus in our yard overnight but we are an easy target.”

Currently more than 16 regulars attend the centre with many relying on the minibus and other cars for the delivery of freshly-cooked food.

The centre lost its £35,000 grant after the demise of Northamptonshire County Council change to a unitary council. The charity will have to eat into its reserves because the theft is not covered by their insurance policy – they changed providers just three days before the theft.

Marlow House, run by The Vine Community Trust, is a registered formed in 1983 to help older vulnerable residents in Desborough, Rothwell and surrounding villages.

As well as friendship, the centre offers home-cooked meals, refreshments and access to a wide range of support services, including an in-house assisted bathing facility.

Mr Crowther added: “It’s so disappointing. The thieves don’t discriminate. Replacing the missing part will cost over £1,000, a wearisome sum considering that grants have reduced or disappeared for all day centres over the last two years.”

Until money can be found to repair the minibus, clients from the 10-mile radius around Marlow House will be collected in cars.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened in Gold Street sometime between February 24 and March 3 when the catalytic convertor was stolen off a blue Renault mini bus.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northants Police using ref number 23000143374.”