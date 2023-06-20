News you can trust since 1854
Desborough Carnival retro picture special - 54 photos from the 1970s and 1980s

Desborough Carnival will take place on June 24
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:36 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:23 BST

Excitement is mounting as plans for Desborough Carnival gather pace for the annual spectacular on Saturday, June 24.

Parade assembles on Dunkirk Avenue and moves off along Dunkirk Avenue at 2pm, turning left into Headlands and then left again onto Rushton Road.

The parade follows Rushton Road going left at the roundabout (by Co-op) onto Station Road.

It follows Station Road turning left onto High Street by The George and then left again into Victoria Street.

Travelling along Victoria Street, into Union Street and finally turning right into Lower King Street.

Desborough Carnival - 1987

1. Desborough Carnival - pictures from the 1970s and 1980s

Desborough Carnival - 1987 Photo: National World

Desborough Carnival 1974

2. 1974 DESBOROUGH CARNIVAL 7 (1).jpg

Desborough Carnival 1974 Photo: National World

Desborough Carnival -1983

3. Desborough Carnival - pictures from the 1970s and 1980s

Desborough Carnival -1983 Photo: National World

Desborough Carnival - 1981

4. Desborough Carnival - pictures from the 1970s and 1980s

Desborough Carnival - 1981 Photo: National World

