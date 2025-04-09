Desborough airfield carpet recycler fire STILL BURNING 20 days on as hotspots prevent blaze investigation inside collapsed building
Pockets of fire are still burning inside the warehouse used to store tonnes of carpet – a blaze that was reported to Northants Fire and Rescue shortly before 8.30pm on Thursday, March 20.
Preliminary investigations started last month and fire crews have visited the building used by Brenna Ltd every day for 20 days.
A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Due to the roof of the hangar collapsing, the fire that remains cannot be accessed and put out by crews safely.
“Throughout the incident, the service has attended the site every day to monitor temperatures, ensure the fire is contained within the hangar and prevent the risk of it spreading.
“The service has access to a water source on site should it be required for firefighting.
“We continue to work with the site owners to see what actions can be taken to improve access to the remaining hotspots – at which point we would be able to extinguish the fire and conduct further investigations to try and determine a cause.”
Toxic smoke had been billowing across the area and people living and working near the site had been advised to keep their windows shut to prevent smoke and ash getting into their homes.
The plume had affected the nearby villages of Stoke Albany, Brampton Ash and Dingley.
Jamie McKinnon, a director of Brenna Ltd, said: “Obviously everyone is extremely devastated and shocked. Until we hear back from the fire investigation team we won’t know the cause of the fire.”
